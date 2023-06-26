Left Menu

Business briefsMumbai, Jun 26 (PTI) No-frills carrier IndiGo on M'

No-frills carrier IndiGo on Monday announced the launch of its daily no-stop flight services from the city to Nairobi, the capital city of Kenya, starting August 5.Nairobi would be IndiGos 27th international destination, and 105th overall, the Gurugram-headquartered airline said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2023 17:09 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 17:09 IST
Business briefsMumbai, Jun 26 (PTI) No-frills carrier IndiGo on M'
  • Country:
  • India

No-frills carrier IndiGo on Monday announced the launch of its daily no-stop flight services from the city to Nairobi, the capital city of Kenya, starting August 5.

Nairobi would be IndiGo's 27th international destination, and 105th overall, the Gurugram-headquartered airline said. The airline also announced the commencement of bookings for the flight services on the new route, which marks its entry into the African subcontinent.

"With India emerging as Kenya's third-largest trading partner and witnessing increased investments, this new air route will further enhance our economic ties too," said Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo.

** * ** EV maker mXmoto launches first bike model * Electric vehicle startup mXmoto said on Monday it will be launching its first model of a high-speed electric bike – MX9 and will soon introduce budget scooters in the domestic market primarily to cater to the urban segment demand. The high-performance MX9 is designed in Europe by Marcello Silva – who is the designer and creator of the style of some of the most fascinating motorbikes in recent years, it said.

MXmoto has a manufacturing facility in Gurugram with a capacity to produce 3000-4000 electric vehicles per year, as per the company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023