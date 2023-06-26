Business briefsMumbai, Jun 26 (PTI) No-frills carrier IndiGo on M'

No-frills carrier IndiGo on Monday announced the launch of its daily no-stop flight services from the city to Nairobi, the capital city of Kenya, starting August 5.

Nairobi would be IndiGo's 27th international destination, and 105th overall, the Gurugram-headquartered airline said. The airline also announced the commencement of bookings for the flight services on the new route, which marks its entry into the African subcontinent.

"With India emerging as Kenya's third-largest trading partner and witnessing increased investments, this new air route will further enhance our economic ties too," said Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo.

** * ** EV maker mXmoto launches first bike model * Electric vehicle startup mXmoto said on Monday it will be launching its first model of a high-speed electric bike – MX9 and will soon introduce budget scooters in the domestic market primarily to cater to the urban segment demand. The high-performance MX9 is designed in Europe by Marcello Silva – who is the designer and creator of the style of some of the most fascinating motorbikes in recent years, it said.

MXmoto has a manufacturing facility in Gurugram with a capacity to produce 3000-4000 electric vehicles per year, as per the company.

