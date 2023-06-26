eGov Foundation in Tandem with Assam Government announces the installation of 365 ICU beds across 23 government hospitals as part of their 10BedICU Project

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], June 26: Driving change from the ground up, the eGov Foundation today announced the launch of 23 transformative 10BedICU Projects in Assam in the presence of The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the Health Minister, Keshab Mahanta. The grand inauguration took place at the GMCH Auditorium, Guwahati on 26th June 2023.

Under this pioneering initiative, 10BedICU wards were created in government hospitals of 23 districts across Assam, resulting in a total of 365 ICU beds across the state. In addition, three TeleICU Hubs will be established at prestigious medical institutions, including Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH), and Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dibrugarh (AMCH). The 10BedICU Project is a remarkable public-private partnership (PPP) between the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Assam, eGovernments Foundation, and Karuna Trust. Its primary objective is to ensure critical care services are accessible to every district, even the most remote regions of the country.

The funding for the 23 ICUs has been graciously provided by Vinod Khosla and HDFC Parivarthan, while the implementation of the project involves the collaborative efforts of 2 key NGOs eGovernments Foundation & Karuna Trust and notable industry partners include Hamilton Medical, and Google Cloud. Initially conceived as a response to the devastating second wave of COVID-19, the 10BedICU Project has grown from a relief initiative into a comprehensive system-strengthening endeavor. In the last 24 months over 200 10BedICUs have been created in the states of Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Meghalaya, and Puducherry.

In anticipation of this groundbreaking launch, the CM of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This innovative initiative by 10BedICU not only has created valuable critical care infrastructure in Assam, but also through innovative use of technology connected our specialist in medical colleges to the remote ICUs through cloud technology." Echoing this sentiment, the Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Assam, Keshab Mahanta, affirmed, "The 10BedICU Project is a good initiative which will provide access to critical care facilities to our people closer to their homes. It will help reduce the burden on families."

Srikanth Nadhamuni, Chairman of the 10BedICU Project and Founder CTO Aadhaar, also shared his thoughts, stating, "Through a careful design involving medical equipment, CARE software and TeleICU cloud access, we attempt to transform critical care in Assam, and make it accessible to all. We are indeed delighted to witness the launch of 10BedICUs in 23 districts and the TeleICU launch in Guwahati, Silchar and Dibrugarh - by the Honourable chief minister of Assam." One of the project's most promising aspects is the Tele-ICU Hub and spoke model, where specialist doctors from medical colleges are able to provide consultations online for resource-constrained and remote locations. This innovative approach is made possible by eGovernments Foundation's acclaimed CARE platform, which UN has recognized as a Digital Public Good. Built on a cloud-based, open-source patient management tool, the CARE platform revolutionizes healthcare delivery, ensuring enhanced patient care and improved outcomes.

The launch event on June 26, 2023, will mark a new chapter in Assam's healthcare journey, as the state takes a giant stride towards providing comprehensive and technologically advanced healthcare services to all its citizens. The 10BedICU Project is a transformative initiative aimed at revolutionizing ICU critical care in district hospitals across India. By leveraging state-of-the-art technology and public-private partnerships, the project aims to bridge healthcare gaps and make critical care accessible to all, including the most remote regions of the country.

