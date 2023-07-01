25 bus passengers dead after vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

Twenty five bus passengers died after it caught fire on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Saturday, police said.

The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when it hit a pole and then rammed into a divider around 1.30 am near Pimpalkhuta village, police said.

The bus turned turtle and caught fire, police said.

There were at 33 passengers in the bus, an official said, adding the eight passengers who survived were admitted to nearby hospital.

Many of the passengers hailed from Nagpur, Wardha and Yavatmal, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)