Pakistan: 7 killed, 20 injured in road accident in Sindh province

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 01-07-2023 09:04 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 09:04 IST
At least seven persons were killed and 20 injured after two overspeeding buses collided in Pakistan's Sindh province, officials said.

A police official confirmed that the accident took place on Friday, the second day of Eid.

"One passenger coach was coming to Karachi from Lahore while the other one was going from Karachi upcountry when they collided due to overspeeding by the drivers," he said.

At least seven were killed and 20 injured in the collision near Moro in Naushero Feroze during the Eid holidays, SHO Nazim Bhutto said.

The injured have been rushed to hospitals in Nawabshah and Naushera Feroze.

Earlier this month, seven persons were killed and 42 injured when two passenger coaches collided near Nawabshah on a side road of Mehran Highway.

In April, nine people were killed when a truck collided head-on with a minivan near Keenjhar Lake in Sindh's Thatta district.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan and are caused mainly due to poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and unprofessional driving.

Passenger vehicles are frequently crammed to capacity and seatbelts are not commonly worn, meaning high death tolls from single-vehicle accidents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

