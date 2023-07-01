Left Menu

BJP suspends 'Aakrosh Andolan' against BMC in wake of Buldhana bus tragedy

In light of the deadly bus accident on the Samruddhi Expressway that claimed the lives of 25 people, the Bharatiya Janta Party BJP on Saturday suspended its Aakrosh Andolan to protest against the alleged corruption in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-07-2023 17:27 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 16:57 IST
BJP suspends 'Aakrosh Andolan' against BMC in wake of Buldhana bus tragedy
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In light of the deadly bus accident on the Samruddhi Expressway that claimed the lives of 25 people, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Saturday suspended its ''Aakrosh Andolan'' to protest against the alleged corruption in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Taking to Twitter, the BJP's Mumbai unit president Ashish Shelar expressed grief at the loss of lives in the expressway accident.

“We have decided to suspend the BJP-Shiv Sena-RPI protest against those who looted Mumbai for 25 years. However, we will continue to ask them questions,” Shelar tweeted in an apparent reference to the Thackerays.

The BJP-Shiv Sena ''Akrsoh Andolan'' was being viewed as a counter protest against a march organised by the Shiv Sena (UBT) to protest against corruption in the city civic body.

The Shiv Sena controlled the BMC for 25 consecutive years from 1997-2002.

Twenty-five passengers were charred to death after the bus they were travelling in caught fire after hitting a divider following a tyre burst on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Buldhana district in the wee hours of Saturday.

The private bus carrying 33 passengers was on its way from Nagpur to Pune when it rammed into a divider around 1.30 am at Pimpalkhuta village near Sindkhedraja in Buldhana, around 134 km from here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
48 killed in Kenya road crash

48 killed in Kenya road crash

 Kenya
4
Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technologies

Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technol...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023