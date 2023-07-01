Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust promotes food and environment sustainability at Modi@9 Years Film Festival

PNN New Delhi [India], July 1: In a collaboration that highlights the importance of food and the environment, the Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust (promoted by Nidarshana Gowani and Ramesh Gowani) recently partnered with the Short Film Festival Modi@9 Years. Organized by the BJP Chitrapat Natya Agadi Mumbai, the festival took place at Whistling Woods Film City in Goregaon. The event was graced by two esteemed chief guests, Shubhash Gai and Jackie Shroff, who added to the excitement and glamour of the occasion.

As the food and environment partner of the festival, the Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust exhibited their commitment to promoting sustainable practices and ensuring access to nutritious food for all. They played an integral role in distributing food packets to everyone present at the festival. This gesture served as a demonstration of their dedication to the welfare of the community and their belief that everyone deserves nourishment and sustenance. Additionally, the trust took the opportunity to foster environmental consciousness by distributing Tulsi plants. Tulsi, also known as Holy Basil, holds immense significance in Indian culture for its medicinal and spiritual properties. By gifting Tulsi plants, the trust encouraged attendees to embrace sustainable living and cultivate a greener environment. The partnership between the Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust and the Short Film Festival Modi@9 Years highlights the importance of collaboration between different sectors for the betterment of society. It emphasizes the power of cinema and art in spreading awareness on crucial issues, including food security and environmental conservation.

By supporting initiatives like the Short Film Festival Modi@9 Years, the trust demonstrates its commitment to creating a positive impact on the lives of individuals and the environment. Their efforts align with the vision of building a sustainable and equitable society where everyone has access to adequate food and a healthy environment. Overall, the association of the Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust with the Short Film Festival Modi@9 Years serves as an inspiring example of how different entities, ranging from NGOs to film festivals, can collaborate for a common cause. Through their partnership, they encourage individuals to take collective action towards building a better future, where food security and environmental well-being are prioritized.

Best first film award went to Paath second film award went to Farak Padta hai, third award went to Nazar Andaz Special Jury award went to Gajra and EVS

Best director Award was bagged by Karan Singh for Paath Best actor award was bagged by Abhilash Thapliyal for Paath

Best Actress award was bagged by Isha Kailash for Parampara And special jury award was given to Jackie Shroff for supporting small budget short film and Girl Child Education shortfilm Paath

The show was anchored by Leslie Tripathy, there was a workshop held by Speakers Jaideep Sen, Henal Mehta, Kapil Mattu. Sandip Ghuge felicitated the Dignitaries with his organising team.

