Tourist vehicle crashes into divider in J-K’s Udhampur, six injured

Six persons were injured when a Kashmir-bound tourist vehicle crashed into a divider near the Tikri area in Udhampur district on Sunday, police said. The accident took place on the along Jammu-Srinagar national highway, they added.

The injured passengers, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, have been admitted to the district hospital in Udhampur, the police said.

Barring the driver, the condition of remaining injured was stated to be stable, they said.

