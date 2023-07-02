Tourist vehicle crashes into divider in J-K’s Udhampur, six injured
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-07-2023 16:15 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 16:09 IST
Six persons were injured when a Kashmir-bound tourist vehicle crashed into a divider near the Tikri area in Udhampur district on Sunday, police said. The accident took place on the along Jammu-Srinagar national highway, they added.
The injured passengers, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, have been admitted to the district hospital in Udhampur, the police said.
Barring the driver, the condition of remaining injured was stated to be stable, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
