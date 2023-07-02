Left Menu

Maha: Five injured as car falls off bridge, lands on railway tracks in Nagpur

Five persons were seriously injured after their car fell off a bridge and landed on the railway tracks in Maharashtras Nagpur district in the early hours of Sunday, an official said.The incident took place in Bamani village on the Nagpur-Chandrapur route, he said.Car driver Yusuf Minaj 30, a resident of Hyderabad in Telangana, may have dozed off.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 02-07-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 19:09 IST
Five persons were seriously injured after their car fell off a bridge and landed on the railway tracks in Maharashtra's Nagpur district in the early hours of Sunday, an official said.

The incident took place in Bamani village on the Nagpur-Chandrapur route, he said.

''Car driver Yusuf Minaj (30), a resident of Hyderabad in Telangana, may have dozed off. He lost control of the car, which hit the safety barrier, keeled over and landed on the railway tracks below,'' he said.

''Minaj is critical, while the other four occupants of the car are seriously injured. Further probe into the incident is underway,'' the Butibori police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

