Left Menu

Maha: 3 killed in car accident on Samruddhi Expressway in Ahmednagar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-07-2023 20:56 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 20:55 IST
Maha: 3 killed in car accident on Samruddhi Expressway in Ahmednagar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were killed when their car dashed the divider on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district on Sunday, police said.

The incident has occurred just a day after 25 people were charred to death when their bus caught fire on the expressway in Buldhana.

The accident on Sunday took place on the expressway near Bhojade village in Kopargaon around 11.30 am, an official from Kopargaon police said.

The driver lost control of the wheel and the car dashed the divider, killing all three passengers on the spot, the official said.

The victims were travelling to Mumbai from Nanded, he said, adding that locals rushed the trio to a hospital, but they were declared dead.

A case under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the driver, the official said.

Twenty-five passengers were charred to death when the bus they were travelling in caught fire after dashing into the divider and turning turtle on the expressway in Buldhana district on Saturday.

There were 33 passengers onboard the ill-fated bus and eight survived the tragedy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
Researchers reveal how non-invasive approach predicts retinopathy of prematurity

Researchers reveal how non-invasive approach predicts retinopathy of prematu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023