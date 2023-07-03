PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 3
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines - Barclays seeks to end relationship as Odey Asset Management's corporate bank - UK's mortgage relief measures risk a financial shortfall in later life - Emmanuel Macron meets ministers to thrash out response to unrest - Thames Water crisis could hit UK investment, ministers warn Overview - Barclays is looking to terminate its corporate banking relationship with Odey Asset Management.
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines - Barclays seeks to end relationship as Odey Asset Management's corporate bank - UK's mortgage relief measures risk a financial shortfall in later life
- Emmanuel Macron meets ministers to thrash out response to unrest - Thames Water crisis could hit UK investment, ministers warn
Overview - Barclays is looking to terminate its corporate banking relationship with Odey Asset Management. - Emmanuel Macron and his top ministers met on Sunday evening to mobilise the government's response towards unrest that has shaken France, after a fifth night of looting and rioting sparked by the fatal police shooting of a teenager. - Steps by banks and building societies to help UK borrowers cut their monthly mortgage payments risk storing up financial trouble later in their lives, as they face a higher total interest bill and lower income in retirement, financial advisers warned.
- The crisis at Thames Water could deter overseas investment into the UK, ministers and industry figures have warned, as the utility seeks to raise at least £1bn to shore up its finances (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)