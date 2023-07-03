Left Menu

India Post, Canada Post join hands to facilitate e-commerce

India Post already provides this service with 38 partner countries and Canada is the new addition - 39th.

ANI | Updated: 03-07-2023 11:00 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 11:00 IST
India Post, Canada Post join hands to facilitate e-commerce
Representative Image (Image: Pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Post office departments of India and Canada recently entered into an agreement to introduce International Tracked Packet Service (ITPS) between the two countries. It is intended to facilitate e-commerce exports, an official release from India's Ministry of Communications said.

The service became operational on Saturday. The ITPS is a competitive service for the transmission and delivery of packets and has been designed to meet the cross-border shipping requirements of e-commerce exporters including MSMEs, small businesses, and merchants, among others, to promote exports of their products using local post offices.

India Post already provides this service with 38 partner countries and Canada is the new addition - 39th. "The service was extended from 16 countries to 38 countries by adding 22 new partners including Britain, France, UAE, Egypt, Oman, etc. from June 01, 2023."

The details of countries with ITPS service and tariffs are available on the India Post website. "The ITPS rates are kept very economical in comparison to International EMS (Speed Post) and other market products. The postage for first 50 gms would be Rs 400 and Rs 35 for every additional 50 gms. This will provide an affordable shipping solution upto 2 kg to exporters along with the pick-up and volume-based discount to contractual customers," the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023