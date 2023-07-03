5 pilgrims killed, 34 injured in collision between tractor-trolley, car in Mathura

Five pilgrims, including a woman, were killed and 34 others were injured in a collision between a car and a tractor-trolley on Agra-Delhi national highway here on Monday, police said.

The accident took place around 11.30 am under Farah police station area, when the pilgrims in the two vehicles were returning from Govardhan parikrama (circumambulation), Superintendent of Police (city) Martand Prakash Singh said. The pilgrims travelling in the car were from Bharatpur in Rajasthan, while those in the tractor-trolley were from Madhya Pradesh's Bhind, he said.

According to police, the tractor-trolley overturned after being rammed into by the car from behind.

Three car occupants and one passenger of the trolley died on the spot, they said A tractor-trolley passenger later succumbed to injuries, police said.

The deceased car occupants have been identified as Govardhan (66) his son Roopesh (45) and his sister Mukhtari (65), while tractor-trolley passengers killed in the accident were Gyadeen (63) and Mukesh (34), they said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)