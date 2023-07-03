Left Menu

Anonymous letter sent to railways warning of 'Balasore-like train tragedy'

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-07-2023 19:14 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 19:14 IST
Anonymous letter sent to railways warning of 'Balasore-like train tragedy'
Hyderabad, July 3 (PTI): An anonymous letter warning of a ''Balasore-like train tragedy'' on the ''Hyderabad-Delhi-Hyderabad'' route was sent to the South Central Railway (SCR) here recently, official sources said.

The letter dated June 30, 2023 was addressed to Divisional Railway Manager of Secunderabad Division under the South Central Railway and it allegedly mentioned the possibility of a ''Balasore-like train tragedy'' in the next week on the ''Hyderabad-Delhi-Hyderabad'' route. The letter was received by post last week.

The SCR authorities informed the Telangana Police about the letter.

''...the letter was received last week by post and was given to the State Intelligence for further action,'' SCR sources said.

On June 2, three trains collided in Odisha's Balasore district, claiming more than 280 lives and injuring over 1,000 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

