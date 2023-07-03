2 women killed after being hit by truck in Punjab's Kapurthala

Two women were killed and three people injured being hit by a truck near Rail Coach Factory here on Monday, police said.

The accident took place when the victims were standing on the roadside and were waiting for an auto-rickshaw to go to Kapurthala, they said.

The deceased were identified as Devinder Kaur (57) and Ramandeep Kaur (26), police said.

The truck driver fled from the scene while police impounded the vehicle, they said.

Two women were among those injured, police said.

