Brajesh Kumar Tripathy takes additional charge of CVO at NLC India

Brajesh Kumar Tripathy on Monday assumed the additional charge of Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) at NLC India Ltd, an official statement said.

Tripathy, a 1996-batch officer of Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE), is the CVO at Coal India Ltd (CIL), a ministry of coal statement said.

NLC India and CIL are the undertaking companies of the coal ministry.

''Brajesh Kumar Tripathy, IRSE, (1996 batch), Chief Vigilance Officer, Coal India Ltd, has assumed additional charge as Chief Vigilance Officer, NLC India Limited, on 01.07.2023,'' it said.

Tripathy holds a degree in civil engineering from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad and Masters of Technology from IIT, Delhi.

He has vast experience of about 25 years in planning, design and execution of various railway projects as well as maintenance and operation of major infrastructure and an expert in matters related to establishment, budget, tenders and contract management etc.

He joined CIL as CVO on November 16, 2022.

