Left Menu

Brajesh Kumar Tripathy takes additional charge of CVO at NLC India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2023 20:04 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 20:04 IST
Brajesh Kumar Tripathy takes additional charge of CVO at NLC India

Brajesh Kumar Tripathy on Monday assumed the additional charge of Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) at NLC India Ltd, an official statement said.

Tripathy, a 1996-batch officer of Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE), is the CVO at Coal India Ltd (CIL), a ministry of coal statement said.

NLC India and CIL are the undertaking companies of the coal ministry.

''Brajesh Kumar Tripathy, IRSE, (1996 batch), Chief Vigilance Officer, Coal India Ltd, has assumed additional charge as Chief Vigilance Officer, NLC India Limited, on 01.07.2023,'' it said.

Tripathy holds a degree in civil engineering from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad and Masters of Technology from IIT, Delhi.

He has vast experience of about 25 years in planning, design and execution of various railway projects as well as maintenance and operation of major infrastructure and an expert in matters related to establishment, budget, tenders and contract management etc.

He joined CIL as CVO on November 16, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023