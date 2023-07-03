Euro zone bond yields edge up as traders await key data

Euro zone bond yields edged higher on Monday in a slow start to a potentially volatile week, with trading activity subdued in the run-up to the July 4 U.S. public holiday. Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was 2.5 basis points (bps) higher at 2.387%, roughly the middle of its recent range. Yields move inversely to prices.

The final reading of a closely watched survey showed euro zone factory activity slumped to a three-year low in June, but the data did little to budge bond markets. Small moves lower in yields after weak U.S. manufacturing data were unable to hold. Analysts had expected trading volumes to be thin at the start of the week. U.S. markets close early on Monday before a full holiday on Tuesday.

Activity should pick up later in the week, however, with the release of important economic data that could influence the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve. In Europe, German industrial orders numbers are due on Thursday, but key for investors will be Friday's U.S. employment report for June, expected to show a slowdown in hiring.

Italy's 10-year bond yield was up 5 bps at 4.14% The gap between Italian and German 10-year yields - which investors watch closely as a sign of confidence in the bloc's more indebted countries - widened slightly to 169 bps.

Moves were marginally more dramatic for shorter dated government bonds. YIELD CURVE

Germany's 2-year yield, highly sensitive to changes in interest rate expectations, was last up 5 bps at 3.32%, causing the German yield curve, already at its most inverted in more than 30 years, to invert further, with the difference between 10-year and 2-year yields reaching -90.8 bps. Short-dated euro zone yields rose sharply in the second quarter of the year as investors bet that the ECB will have to raise interest rates higher than previously expected to tame stubborn inflation.

Longer-dated yields more or less flatlined, however, causing U.S. and German 10-year yields to fall well below those on 2-year bonds. Many analysts say that is a sign that central banks will have to cut interest rates before long, as the economy slows in response to the previous hikes.

"I'm pretty sure that (rate hikes) will cause a slowdown," said Mohit Kumar, chief strategist at Jefferies. "But, from a central bank perspective, a managed slowdown is not unwelcome, because you do want inflation to come down," Kumar said. "The problem is that it's hardly ever managed."

Italy's 2-year yield was 7 bps higher at 3.99%, a fresh high since 2012. French bonds traded in line with their European peers, showing little specific reaction to days of rioting in response to the killing of a teenager of North African descent by a police officer.

