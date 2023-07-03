Technical issue forces cancellation of Vancouver-Delhi flight; aircraft undergoing checks: Air India

Air India on Monday said its aircraft, which faced a technical issue, is undergoing necessary checks and repairs at Vancouver in Canada.

After the technical issue was detected in the Boeing 777 aircraft, the flight AI 186 from Vancouver to Delhi was first rescheduled on July 2 and later cancelled, according to the airline.

In a statement, an airline spokesperson said that while the aircraft undergoes the necessary checks and repairs, it has re-accommodated some of the passengers on flights operated by other airlines.

''The rest of the guests are being offered other alternative arrangements and support until they are Delhi-bound again. We regret the inconvenience caused to our guests, but as always, ensuring the safety of all is our top priority,'' the spokesperson said.

Details about the number of passengers could not be immediately ascertained.

