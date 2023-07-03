Left Menu

Technical issue forces cancellation of Vancouver-Delhi flight; aircraft undergoing checks: Air India

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-07-2023 21:45 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 21:45 IST
Technical issue forces cancellation of Vancouver-Delhi flight; aircraft undergoing checks: Air India

Air India on Monday said its aircraft, which faced a technical issue, is undergoing necessary checks and repairs at Vancouver in Canada.

After the technical issue was detected in the Boeing 777 aircraft, the flight AI 186 from Vancouver to Delhi was first rescheduled on July 2 and later cancelled, according to the airline.

In a statement, an airline spokesperson said that while the aircraft undergoes the necessary checks and repairs, it has re-accommodated some of the passengers on flights operated by other airlines.

''The rest of the guests are being offered other alternative arrangements and support until they are Delhi-bound again. We regret the inconvenience caused to our guests, but as always, ensuring the safety of all is our top priority,'' the spokesperson said.

Details about the number of passengers could not be immediately ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023