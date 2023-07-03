Left Menu

IndiGo cancels Istanbul-Mumbai flight due to tech issue in aircraft

IndiGo on Monday said it cancelled a flight from Istanbul to Mumbai on Sunday due to a technical issue in the Boeing aircraft.Since the aircraft was not available, the flight scheduled from Mumbai to Istanbul on Monday was also cancelled.A source in the know said the Boeing 777 aircraft had some fuel imbalance issue.Some passengers took to social media to complain about the flight cancellation from Istanbul to Mumbai on Sunday. Passengers had been offered alternate options.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

IndiGo on Monday said it cancelled a flight from Istanbul to Mumbai on Sunday due to a technical issue in the Boeing aircraft.

Since the aircraft was not available, the flight scheduled from Mumbai to Istanbul on Monday was also cancelled.

A source in the know said the Boeing 777 aircraft had some fuel imbalance issue.

Some passengers took to social media to complain about the flight cancellation from Istanbul to Mumbai on Sunday. Details about the number of passengers who were booked on the two flights could not be immediately ascertained.

''IndiGo flight 6E 18 operating Istanbul-Mumbai-Istanbul on 2nd/3rd July was cancelled due to a technical issue. Passengers had been offered alternate options. The aircraft is back in operation after necessary maintenance,'' the airline said in a statement.

