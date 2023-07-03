Left Menu

Woman, child killed in collision between bikes in Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 03-07-2023 23:11 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 23:11 IST
One woman and a three-year-old child were killed and four people were injured in a head on collision between two motorcycles here on Monday, police said.

The accident took place near Nagla Jamuna on the Baldeo-Sadabad road. Mona (22) and Bhav (3), travelling by motorcycles coming from opposite directions, were killed on the spot,'' said Baldeo Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjai Kumar Tyagi.

Four others, including three women, riding on both the bikes were injured and admitted to hospital, he said.

The occupants of both the motorcycles belong to Hathras district, he said, adding that the bodies have been sent for autopsy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

