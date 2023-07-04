Several flights scheduled to land at Moscow's Vnukovo airport diverted - Russian agencies
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-07-2023 10:07 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 09:57 IST
Several flights scheduled to land at Moscow's Vnukovo airport Tuesday morning were sent to other airports, Russian agencies reported.
There was no reason given for the changes.
It was not immediately known whether the changes were related to a number of drones being intercepted early on Tuesday near Moscow.
