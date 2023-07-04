Left Menu

Moscow's Vnukovo airport temporarily restricts landings and takeoffs

It added that a number of flights were diverted to other airports. It also said that other Moscow airports were functioning normally. It was not immediately known whether the changes were related to a number of drones being intercepted early on Tuesday near Moscow.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-07-2023 10:18 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 10:09 IST
Landings and takeoffs at Moscow's Vnukovo airport were restricted on Tuesday morning "for technical reasons beyond the control of the airport," Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency, or Rosaviatsiya, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Restrictions were in place until 8 a.m. local time (0500 GMT), the agency said. It added that a number of flights were diverted to other airports. It also said that other Moscow airports were functioning normally.

It was not immediately known whether the changes were related to a number of drones being intercepted early on Tuesday near Moscow.

