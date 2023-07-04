Moscow airport resumes operations after drone attack
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-07-2023 11:51 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 10:48 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Moscow's Vnukovo airport resumed operations from 8 a.m. local time (0500 GMT), Russia's aviation watchdog Rosaviatsiya said on the Telegram messaging app, after a drone attack on the city on Tuesday.
Landings and takeoffs at the airport were restricted on Tuesday morning "for technical reasons beyond the control of the airport".
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin accused Ukraine of another drone attack on the Russian capital and its region, adding it had been repelled.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vnukovo
- Russian
- Rosaviatsiya
- Ukraine
- Sergei Sobyanin
- Moscow
- Russia
- Landings
- Telegram
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kyiv deploys forces along Ukraine-Belarus border: Russian Foreign Ministry
Ukraine says Piatykhatky among 8 settlements liberated in past two weeks
UN complains Russia won't let aid workers into areas hit by dam collapse in southern Ukraine
Ukraine reports new retaken village in southern counterattack
Dutch court sentences Spartak Moscow player Promes to 18 months for assault -ANP