Govt issues draft notification on BNCAP mechanism

The draft rules shall be taken into consideration after the expiry of 30 days from the date of the notification which is June 28, 2023, it said.Under BNCAP, manufacturers or importers of motor vehicles will have to submit an application in FORM 70-A to the agency designated by the central government.

Updated: 04-07-2023 11:10 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 11:10 IST
The government has issued draft notification on Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP), which proposes awarding 'Star Ratings' to automobiles based on their performance in crash tests.

The government aims to implement the programme from October 1, 2023. ''The BNCAP shall be applicable on the type approved vehicles of category M1 of gross vehicle weight less than 3.5 tonne, manufactured or imported, as specified in the programme,'' the draft notification issued by Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways said.

The government has sought comments within 30 days on BNCAP. The draft rules shall be taken into consideration after the expiry of 30 days from the date of the notification which is June 28, 2023, it said.

Under BNCAP, manufacturers or importers of motor vehicles will have to submit an application in FORM 70-A to the agency designated by the central government. The designated agency will get their motor vehicle star rated in accordance with the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS)-197, as amended from time to time.

The cost of the motor vehicle for the purpose of assessment and the cost of assessment shall be borne by the respective manufacturer or importer.

''The designated agency shall select any of the testing agencies, referred to in Rule 126 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, for the assessment of the vehicles selected in sub-rule. The manufacturer or importer shall send the selected vehicles to the selected testing agency. The testing agency shall evaluate the vehicles as per AIS-197 and submit the assessment report to the designated agency as per FORM 70-B,'' the draft said.

The star rating of the vehicle shall be uploaded on the designated portal by the designated agency, it said adding the BNCAP shall be a voluntary programme.

