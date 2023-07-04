Maha: 5 crushed to death, several injured as truck rams into highway hotel in Dhule
At least five persons were crushed to death and several others injured when a container truck hit two vehicles and then rammed into a hotel on a highway in Maharashtra's Dhule district on Tuesday, police said.
The accident took place at around 12 noon near Palasner village on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Dhule district, located more than 300 km from the state capital, a police official said.
The truck brakes failed, following which the driver lost control of the wheels. The truck hit two vehicles and then rammed into a hotel near a bus stand on the highway, he said.
The truck was going towards Dhule from Madhya Pradesh, he said.
