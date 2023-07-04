Left Menu

Maha: 10 killed, more than 20 injured as truck rams into highway hotel in Dhule

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-07-2023 14:36 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 13:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
At least 10 people were killed and more than 20 injured after a container truck hit four vehicles and then rammed into a hotel on a highway in Maharashtra's Dhule district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place at around 10.45 am near Palasner village on Mumbai-Agra highway in Dhule, located more than 300 km from the state capital, a police official said.

The brakes of the truck failed, following which its driver lost control over the wheels. It hit two motorcycles, a car and another container from the rear side.

The truck then rammed into a hotel near a bus stop on the highway and overturned, he said.

''At least 10 people were killed and more than 20 injured,'' the official said.

The truck was going towards Dhule from Madhya Pradesh.

The victims included some of those waiting for a bus at the stop, he said. After being alerted, the police rushed to the spot.

The injured persons were rushed to hospitals in Shirpur and Dhule, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

