Taiwan says short-term impact of China's chipmaking materials export controls 'not big'
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 04-07-2023 14:39 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 13:17 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
The short term impact of China's export controls on germanium and gallium is not big, Taiwan's economy minister Wang Mei-hua said on Tuesday.
Taiwan will pay attention to the impact on global markets of long-term controls, as well as price fluctuations and supply issues, Wang said, adding that China exports unrefined products which are then refined in countries like the U.S. and Japan and Taiwan imports the refined products.
