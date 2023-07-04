Select CITYWALK celebrates the "Festival of Pride"

SRV Media New Delhi [India], June 4: India's most loved shopping center, Select CITYWALK, celebrated the colours of love and acceptance, marking Global Pride month. A step towards inclusivity and diversity, the day long pride celebrations witnessed participation from well-known LQBTQI+ influencers and artists, with a special Wall of Love, painted by Param Sahib, artist and designer, and one of the most notable voices in the queer community. The day was also marked by a significant shift to bring more diversity to the shopping center with the introduction of gender-neutral washrooms.

Select CITYWALK has always been at the forefront of societal change, and reflective of the community. The celebration of PRIDE month is a celebration of the colours of life itself, as Param brought his artistic vision to a bare canvas, marking the colours of universal love. Titled the "Wall of Love" this artistic installation will be on display at the shopping centre for a while. The day also marked a special exhibition by five vibrant and talented LGBTQ artists as they showcased their talent. Eclaypse by Bani showcased handmade polymer clay jewelry collection, Dr. Sneha Rooh, a palliative physician, somatic psychologist, and soap maker displayed a collection of paraben free soaps, Ivy Resin showcased handmade resin products, Phool Kumari put up a delicious spread of bakery goodies and Rune Originals set up an aromatic collection of iitars. Recognizing that one day to celebrate is not enough, and that change begins with making spaces more inclusive overall, Select CITYWALK also introduced its gender-neutral washrooms. As the workplace and public spaces witness greater participation across the spectrum, infrastructure needs to upgrade to offer a supportive space to all genders. Acknowledging the role of the private sector in being the fore bringers of societal change, the shopping center is motivated by bringing inclusion at the most fundamental level.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Yogeshwar Sharma CEO & Executive Director of Select CITYWALK said, "We celebrate the formidable talent of members of the community and use this day as a platform for them to express themselves. However, this time we wanted to also bring a more permanent and significant change with the introduction of our gender-neutral washrooms. This is our proactive way of working towards a more inclusive and equal society as a whole. Diversity in employment policies or marketing efforts needs to go hand in hand with infrastructure changes." Select CITYWALK is India's most admired, upscale, and responsible Shopping Centre. Select CITYWALK has carved out a niche in the retail revolution for India's discerning shoppers over the last 14 years.

The premier Shopping Centre has revolutionized the shopping scene in Delhi NCR by establishing a new lifestyle and shopping milestones for its customers. The majority of international brands have launched or made their Indian debut through Select CITYWALK. More than 192 renowned Indian and international brands, including Ted Baker, Skechers, Dior, Bateel, Muji, Chanel, Good Earth, Kiehl's, Decathlon, Zara, H&M, Bath & Body Works, L'affaire, Onitsuka Tiger, Fabindia, Nineteen 78, Soul tree and many others, are housed in the shopping centre.

