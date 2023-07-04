Bhajan Samrat Padma Shri Anup Jalota and his disciple L.Nitesh Kumar's "Bhajan Parampara" awarded as the Best Devotional Album of the year

PNN New Delhi [India], July 4: The Radio Music's CLEF Music Awards 2023 recently took place in Mumbai where the Padma Shri Anup Jalota and his supreme disciple L Nitesh Kumar was honored with the Best Devotional Album award for the album "Bhajan Parampara". Many known and legendary singers and musicians like Padma Vibhusan Dr L Subramaniam, Sonu Nigam, Sudhesh Bhosle, and Kavi Narayan Agrawal along with all the veterans of Indian music were also present and gave spectacular performances.

Ahead of the awards distribution, the singing stars surprised everyone with astounding looks and besides this, various distinguished celebrities were also present to grace the occasion. CLEF Music Awards is known to be India's largest gathering of Music talents and is one of the prestigious Awards in the field of Music in India. It recognizes the efforts behind a single song and honors the same. The musical artists are awarded with the titles they deserve for their hard work. In today's time, when the youth are adopting Western culture, talented artists like L Nitesh Kumar are bringing forward the bhajans of Tulsidas, Surdas, Meera, Brahmanand ji, Kabir as well as using Indian classical music to enhance the zenith of bhajans. It is a gift to the generations to come. The album "Bhajan Parampara" was released by the hands of actor Arun Govil, who played the character of Shri Ram in Ramanand Sagar's "Ramayana", and the album was released by the famous music company T-Series, which was well received by the audience.

About the album "Bhajan Parampara" The album "Bhajan Parampara" was released on 13th October 2022 on T-Series Bhakti Sagar Channel by Ram Chandra of Ramayan Serial Shri Arun Govil & Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota released this album. There are 9 iconic Bhajans in the album written by great saints of India like Surdas, Tulsi das, Kavirdas, Meera bai, shri Gadadhar bhatt ji, and shri Brahmanada swami ji. The album was composed by Shri Anup Jalota, L Nitesh Kumar, Dr. Tapash Paul & Chakradhari Nayak, while the music was Arranged by Deborshree Mukherjee.

9unique traditional bhajan has been composed & designed by maintaining the grammar of our Indian music. All bhajans are composed in different Indian Raga & Taal. You could find the laykaries, raagdaries and of course, the aesthetic is there. The music of the bhajans are played by all acoustic instruments, like the sitar, Sarod, flute, Sarangi, tabla, dafli, mandolin, pakhavaj manjeera Ghatam, temple bells etc, by which a natural spiritual essence comes out. The whole album "Bhajan Parampara" has been designed by L. Nitesh Kumar which has left an everlasting imprint on the minds of the listeners. We are taken to a land of shimmering devotion pious and holy. The album has proved that a disciple can very well take the legacy of his Guru or master forward to an unthinkable height. L Nitesh Kumar's dedication to his art of singing in this bhajan album is displayed in a hundredfold version where he is singing with his Guru Anup Jalota ji not failing to deliver what his Guru expected from him.

While leaving, L Nitesh Kumar says, "I express my deepest gratitude to Radio Music Clef Award for this outstanding honor bestowed upon our album "Bhajan Parampara". Forever indebted to my Guruji Padma Shri Anup Jalota ji, under whose guidance I have been able to do something good, my parents, and everyone who is associated with the album, all the loving listeners, and above all Lord Jagannath blessings. This award will serve as motivation for me to continue doing even better in the future." The singer and Composer L Nitesh Kumar hails from the Deogarh district of Odisha. His album "Bhajan Parampara" has garnered huge attention from the audience and marks the beginning of a new musical tradition in the world of Indian devotional music, setting new standards every day. All of the well-known music labels in our nation are fans of L Nitesh Kumar, and you can find his hymns on the playlists of labels like T-Series, Times Music, Shemaroo Music, Ultra Music, Pen Bhakti, Baba Music, etc.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)