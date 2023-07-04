Left Menu

dtic hosts workshop on AfCTA implementation

The primary objective of these gatherings is to apprise South African companies and export-ready Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) on the benefits of trading under the AfCFTA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 04-07-2023 17:59 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 17:59 IST
dtic hosts workshop on AfCTA implementation
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), in partnership with the City of Cape Town, will host a workshop on the implementation and operationalisation of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA).

The workshop, which will be held on Friday, is also in collaboration with the Western Cape Department of Economic Development and Tourism, and the Western Cape Tourism, Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Wesgro).

This follows the successful hosting of workshops in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

The primary objective of these gatherings is to apprise South African companies and export-ready Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) on the benefits of trading under the AfCFTA.

The AfCFTA seeks to establish a large single continental market, encompassing a population of approximately 1.3 billion people and a combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of approximately USD 3.4 trillion.

By participating in preferential trade beyond the Southern African region, South African companies can unlock significant progress and benefits for their respective businesses.

According to the Chief Director of Africa Multilateral Economic Relations at the dtic, Sandile Tyini, the workshop seeks to communicate and engage with the private sector, SMEs, as well as women and youth-owned export-ready businesses on the status of the implementation of the AfCFTA, including opportunities for South African companies to participate in preferential trade beyond the Southern African region. 

“The workshop will focus on six sector master plans, namely steel and metal fabrication; agriculture and agro-processing; retail-clothing, textiles, footwear, and leather (R-CTFL) value chain; automotive industry, sugar value chain and forestry.

“These workshops will also identify companies, within the provinces in the targeted sector master plans, as well as other priority sectors that wish to export to the rest of the continent. 

“In addition, the workshops will expose export ready companies to the benefits of exporting under the AfCFTA,” Tyini said.

The AfCFTA presents tremendous opportunities for South African companies to expand and diversify their export base beyond traditional markets in Southern Africa.

By exploring new markets in North, West, Central and Eastern Africa, businesses can tap into previously untapped potential.

The continental free trade area also includes mechanisms to support emerging producers, SMEs, as well as women and youth entrepreneurs, enabling them to participate and benefit from the opportunities it offers. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023