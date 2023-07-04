Left Menu

Woman, daughter on morning walk killed as car hits them near Hyderabad

The trio was walking when a speeding car hit them resulting in the spot death of two -- a woman and her daughter and injury to another woman, a police official of Narsingi police station said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-07-2023 18:21 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 17:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A woman and her daughter, who were on a morning walk, were killed and another woman was injured when a ''speeding'' car hit them from behind near here on Tuesday, police said. The incident which happened on a main road under Narsingi police station limits was caught on CCTV cameras. The trio was walking when a speeding car hit them resulting in the spot death of two -- a woman and her daughter and injury to another woman, a police official of Narsingi police station said. The woman who sustained injuries has been admitted to a hospital, the official said. After the incident, the car driver fled the spot leaving behind the vehicle. Efforts are on to nab the driver, police said.

