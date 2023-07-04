Ten killed, 26 injured as truck rams into hotel in Maharashtra's Dhule

Ten people were killed and 26 injured after a truck hit four vehicles and rammed into a roadside hotel in northern Maharashtra's Dhule district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The truck driver and his assistant too were killed in the accident that took place around 10.45 am near Palasner village on the Mumbai-Agra highway, more than 300 km from the state capital. As per an RTO official, the truck had dashed a motorcycle a few km ahead of the accident spot and the driver was apparently speeding in panic.

Near Palasner, he lost control of the multi-axle truck which hit two motorcycles, a car and a container truck from behind before ramming into a hotel and overturning, he said.

Police had earlier said that a brake failure apparently led to the accident.

The victims included a few people waiting for a bus near the hotel. There were two women and a 17-year-old youngster among the deceased, police said.

The driver and his assistant were residents of Chittorgrah, Rajasthan.

The truck was heading from Indore to Dhule.

Local police took the injured persons to hospitals in Shirpur and Dhule. The condition of one of them was said to be critical, officials said.

