Utkarsh Classes Patna Grand Event Draws 10,000+ Students for Career Counselling

PNN Patna (Bihar) [India], July 4: Utkarsh Classes, a leading e-learning platform in India, received a tremendous response from students in Patna during their recent 'Grand Sneh Milan program'. Over 10,000 students gathered at the prestigious Bapu Auditorium on Sunday. The event was a tremendous success, primarily due to the involvement and enthusiasm of students.

The program featured the prominent Utkarsh team, including Dr Nirmal Gehlot, Chairman of the Utkarsh Group, Kumar Gaurav, an expert in current affairs, and Akshay Gaur, a reasoning expert, engaging in face-to-face discussions with the students on various education and career-related topics. Mansi Deepak adeptly hosted the event. Furthermore, the event also marked the release of the highly anticipated half-yearly booklet-2023, focusing on current affairs. This informative book, based on the popular 'Phool-Patti' Wali class, aired daily on the YouTube channel from January to June and was distributed free of cost to every student attending the program. Kumar Gaurav, the esteemed leader of the Phool-Patti Wali class, played a pivotal role in its creation.

Dr Nirmal Gehlot, Chairman of the Utkarsh Group, said, "We are immensely grateful for the resounding response and enthusiastic participation of students in our Grand Sneh Milan program. The success of this event showcases the unwavering dedication and enthusiasm of our student community. At Utkarsh Classes, we remain committed to empowering students with education and career guidance, and this event has further strengthened our bond with them. We are proud to release the highly anticipated half-yearly booklet-2023, providing valuable knowledge and insights on current affairs. We will continue to strive for excellence and transform students' lives nationwide." UTKARSH Classes Pvt. Ltd, India's one-stop e-learning platform that aims to provide quality and affordable education to young minds for various competitive examinations. While the Utkarsh Smart Learning App, was launched in November 2018, Utkarsh Classes is a pioneer in the industry, founded by Dr Nirmal Gehlot in 2002. The company has a hybrid model and offers Learning courses, in both online and offline modes, for various Central & State government recruitment examinations, all-India Competitive Exams like IIT-JEE, NEET, CLAT, and school education courses for Classes 6th to 12th, for CBSE & 8 other state boards. They specialize in competitive examinations and are the most significant player in all-India and state-level government tests like IAS, Banking, SSC, Defense Services, State PSCs, Teaching Exams, etc. The company has corporate offices in Jodhpur, Jaipur, Delhi, Prayagraj and Indore. The offline centres for classroom programs are presently in Jodhpur, Jaipur, Prayagraj & Indore.

