German two-year yields nudge at 15-year highs, buoyed by rate outlook

German two-year yields held near 15-year highs on Tuesday as traders globally positioned for interest rates to rise further and stay higher for longer. Germany's two-year Schatz yield was last at 3.297%, down 2 basis points on the day, but within sight of the peak in mid-March at 3.385%. A break past that level would take it to its highest since 2008.

The yield on the 10-year Bund was up 2 bps at 2.455% but largely in the middle of its recent range. Kenneth Broux, head of corporate research, FX and rates at Societe Generale, said German government bonds have been tracking U.S. Treasuries and British gilts.

"No one wants to be short before FOMC minutes and non-farm payrolls data, and, in the UK, one-year inflation expectations rose to 5% in June from 4.7% in May," he said. British two-year government bond yields were trading just shy of their highest since June 2008, hit Monday, as expectations continue to grow for higher Bank of England interest rates to keep rising, supported by inflation expectation data.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-setting committee releases the minutes of its June meeting on Wednesday and the closely-watched payrolls data is due on Friday. Another 25-basis-point rate hike from the Fed at its July meeting is all but priced in, and traders have unwound earlier bets of rate cuts in 2023.

"Markets are not giving up on 5% for the U.S. two-year yield and are selling rallies in price," said Broux. U.S. markets are closed for the July 4 holiday, but the U.S. two-year yield was last at 4.94% and the 10-year at 3.85%, leaving the U.S. yield curve, like those elsewhere, highly inverted.

Tuesday's underperformance by longer-dated bonds meant the German 2-10 yield curve moved to be a touch less inverted at -85.4 bps. It reached -90.8 bps on Monday, its largest inversion in decades. "One would need to look back as far as 1992 to find a similarly pronounced degree of inversion on the Bund 2/10 spread. At that time, Germany was likewise having to contend with elevated inflation in the wake of reunification, with this post-reunification boom fizzling into a recession in 1993," said DZ bank analysts in a note.

Short-dated euro zone yields rose sharply in the second quarter of the year as investors bet the European Central Bank (ECB) will have to raise interest rates by more than previously expected to tame stubborn inflation. Longer-dated yields more or less flatlined, however, on expectations that those rate hikes would eventually lead to a recession.

"We expect long rates to have peaked and would favour a long position over the summer months. Despite the recent sell-off, our long Bund position is still in the money, with the entry level at 2.50%," Jefferies analysts said in a note. Interest-rate markets show traders now believe euro zone rates will peak close to 4% by the end of the year and hold around there for several months. Just three weeks ago, the expectation was for rates to peak at 3.7%, with the prospect of a cut three months later.

ECB policymaker Joachim Nagel reaffirmed on Monday the central bank had a way to go in raising interest rates and said it should also shrink its balance sheet in the coming years even if pushback against more credit tightening grows. The Italian 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro zone periphery, was 6 bps higher at 4.21%, while two-year Italian yields eased 4 bps to 3.94%. (Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper Editing by Devika Syamnath, Mark Potter and David Gregorio)

