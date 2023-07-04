Left Menu

Crisis-hit GoFirst grounded for two months; flight cancellation extended till July 10

The airline operator filed for voluntary bankruptcy in early May before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), alleging delays on the part of a US-based engine maker for its inability to promptly meet obligations - leading to the grounding of a portion of its fleet.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Crisis-hit airline Go First on Tuesday informed that its scheduled flight operations will remain cancelled till July 10 due to operational reasons. The fleet of the cash-strapped carrier has been grounded since May 3.

The airline operator filed for voluntary bankruptcy in early May before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), alleging delays on the part of a US-based engine maker for its inability to promptly meet obligations - leading to the grounding of a portion of its fleet. There were reports that the grounding of the Go First flights had put pressure on airfares, particularly on select routes where the now-grounded airline had its footprint

Last week, Resolution Professionals (RP) submitted a detailed plan for Go First revival before the Directorate of General Civil Aviation (DGCA). After an almost two-and-a-half-hour-long meeting with DGCA and its senior officials in Delhi, Go First Resolution Professionals assured the regulator that the company is serious about restarting the business.

A statement from GoFirst had then said, "Resolution Professionals assured DGCA that there would be enough pilots and ground staff to resume operations." "Resumption plan proposes to operate GoFirst from maximum airports, flying over 70 routes with approximately 160 daily flights."

If the DGCA is satisfied with the revival plan of GoFirst then the regulator will conduct an inspection audit on the basis of the resumption plan, the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

