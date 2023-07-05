Samruddhi Expressway tragedy: Maha transport commissioner requests ARAI to review sleeper coach design

The Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Department has requested the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to conduct a thorough review of the design and safety measures implemented in sleeper coach buses. The move came after the last week's horrific tragedy on the Samruddhi Expressway where a sleeper coach bus caught fire causing the death of 25 passengers.

''We have requested the ARAI to re-inspect the design of sleeper buses,'' said Vivek Bhimanwar, transport commissioner of Maharashtra. ARAI, which is a premier vehicle testing and certification agency notified by the Government of India, had prepared the Automotive Industry Standards for sleeper coach buses.

