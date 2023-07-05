1 killed, 3 hurt in crash of small plane shortly after takeoff in Southern California

Left Menu

PTI | Murrieta | Updated: 05-07-2023 08:08 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 08:08 IST
One person was killed and three others were injured when a single-engine plane crashed Tuesday in Southern California, authorities said. The Cessna 172 with four people aboard crashed shortly after taking off from French Valley Airport in Murrieta around 2:45 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said. Televised news footage showed the small plane upside down in a business parking lot. One person died at the scene about 85 miles (135 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Three others were taken to hospitals, one with serious injuries, the fire department said on Twitter. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

