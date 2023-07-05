Left Menu

Indian stocks take a breather Wednesday after latest bull run

Indian stock took a breather on Wednesday after having gone through a consistent bull run in the previous few sessions.

ANI | Updated: 05-07-2023 10:26 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 10:26 IST
Indian stocks take a breather Wednesday after latest bull run
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian stock took a breather on Wednesday after having gone through a consistent bull run in the previous few sessions. Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were 0.1 per cent lower each this morning, attributable to profit booking by investors.

Last week, the indices accumulated around 3 per cent gains each, their highest in months, and hit their fresh all-time highs. Notably, Sensex crossed the 65,000 mark for the first time this week. The consistent inflow of foreign funds, firm economic outlook, and moderation in inflation supported Indian stocks recently.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have remained net buyers in Indian stock markets for the fourth straight month, according to data from the National Securities Depository (NSDL). FPIs bought Indian stocks worth Rs 7,936 crore, Rs 11,631 crore, Rs 43,838 crore, and Rs 47,148 crore in March, April, May, and June, respectively, data showed. "The 15 per cent surge in Nifty from the low levels of March has given a bullish flavour to this rally, but it is difficult to describe this as a bull market since valuations do not permit a sustained rally and the evolving economic fundamentals do not warrant continuation of the rally much beyond the current levels," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"Valuations are not favourable now and growth and earnings prospects, though good, are not very bright. For instance, the June auto sales numbers came below expectations and indicate that sluggish demand remains a problem, particularly for price-sensitive mass consumption products." According to Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd, "The rotational buying across sectors is helping the index to maintain a positive tone despite the overbought condition. And, we feel the scenario would continue, citing the prevailing structure and favourable global cues. Having said that, traders should not get carried away with prevailing buoyancy and stick only with the quality stocks and avoid penny stocks or laggards, in anticipation of a recovery." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023