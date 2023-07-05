Worldwide Achievers Acknowledges and Felicitates the Winners of Pride of Nation and Indian Achievers Award 2023

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5: Worldwide Achievers recently hosted the "Pride of Nation & Indian Achievers Award 2023" recently at Hotel President, Mumbai. The occasion was graced by Rahul Narwekar (Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly), Dr. Bu Abdullah (Emirati Businessman), Kumar Sanu (Indian Playback Singer) and Gulshan Grover (Indian Actor). The award ceremony, which was addressed by Rahul Narwekar, was the best venue for presenting an individual's or organization's hard work. Worldwide Achievers has provided an opportunity to participants so that all the participants away from the quandary world could enjoy the rewards for their efforts. Individuals from numerous industries, including health, art and entertainment, social services, and education, have been honored and recognized by the organization. The unique motive for establishing "Pride of Nation & Indian Achievers Award" is to motivate or support those who have demonstrated exceptional talent in their respective fields. The Pride of Nation Awards is the only event that acknowledges and celebrates Indian success in all fields, emphasizing inspiring achievements and highlighting inspirational role models in the fields of Art, Entertainment, Social Work, Education, Healthcare, Business, Politics, Music, Sports, Music, Wildlife Conservation, and Environmental Conservation. To honour the remarkable contribution of New India and change-makers in their respective fields, The summit felicitated around forty achievers and organisations across the nation, including Padma Shri Kumar Sanu - "Outstanding Achievement in Music", Gulshan Grover - "Outstanding Achievement in Film Industry", Abhijeet Bhattacharya - "Outstanding Achievement in Music", Saifee Hospital Trust - "Best Multispeciality Hospital of The Year", Afita Constructions Pvt. Ltd - "Best Construction Company of The Year", G. Chandana Reddy - "Women Entrepreneur of The Year", Bansal Fabwel Industries - "Best Steel Fabrication Company of The Year", Amit Kumar Jain - "Most Admired CEO & CTO of The Year", Dr. Amit Mahabir Gupta - "Best Cancer Specialist in Maharashtra", Polyon Industries (Bestwood) - "Best Manufacturer PVC Foam Board of The Year", Rahul Nandkumar Salunkhe - "Best Executive Assistant And Emerging Leader of The Year", Sushrusha Institute of Nursing Sciences - "Best College For Nursing Education", Om Freight Forwarders Pvt. Ltd, "Outstanding Service Provider of The Year", Rahim Khetani - "Young Business ICON of The Year-Maharashtra", Spine Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - "Best HR Software 2023", Dr. Karna Upadhyay - "Outstanding Achievement For Contribution in The Field of Event Education", Tayjaswni Jatiieen Bhilare - " Most Admired Principal of The Year-Maharashtra", Sharad Malhotra - "Iconic Actor of Television Industry", Supriya Shukla - "Best Actress of the year", Varun Buddhadev - "National Youth Icon of The Year", Chahat Tewani - "Best Child Actress of The Year", RX Infotech Pvt. Ltd. - "Best Consumer Electronics Brand of The Year", Dr. Saurabh Giri - "Most Trusted Joint Replacement Surgeon In Maharashtra", Dr. Jeevan Bhawlal Rajput - "Most Iconic Neurosurgeon in Maharashtra", Shammi Khatri - "Entrepreneur And Philanthropist of The Year", Padmasri Townships Private Limited - "Leading Real Estate Company in Telangana", Universal Urethanes - "Best Manufacturer of Polyurethane Products of The Year", Sahakar Vidya Mandir - "Best Innovative School of The Year - Maharashtra", Growtech Agri Science And Research Pvt. Ltd. - "Leading Manufacturer And Supplier of Bio Fertilizers", Dr. S.A. Anand - "India's Best Life Transforming Business Coach & Strategist", Vidya Prasarak Mandal's Maharshi Parshuram College of Engineering - "Best Industrial Interface College of The Year", Kartik Paliwal - "Emerging Producer of The Year", Dr. Thousif Pasha - "Rising Entrepreneur of The Year", Shyam Purohit - "Best Finance & Tax Consultant of the year", Octa Network - "India's Most Trusted Cisco Training Institute With Best Placement Record", Kent Valley International School & Jr College - "Best School & Jr College In Maharashtra", Saipro Industries Pvt. Ltd. - "Prominent Manufacturer of Innovative Nutraceutical & Health Supplements In India", Gloria Aluminium India Pvt. Ltd. - "Best Manufacturer of Aluminium Extrusion Products of The Year", Pravara Rural Engineering College - "Placement Excellence Award of The Year - Maharashtra", Riva Beach Resort - "Best Beach Resort In Goa", Shera Energy Limited - "Nonferrous Metal - Manufacturing Excellence Award", My School - "Most Admired School With Holistic Education In Pune-Maharashtra". Pradeep Choudhary is the active President of Worldwide Achievers, a dynamic worldwide media and analytical organization that offers research, analysis, and rating services. For enterprises of all sizes, the company has been offering cutting-edge market research, evaluation, and analysis.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)