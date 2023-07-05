Storm disrupts air and train traffic in the Netherlands

Heavy winds severely disrupted air and rail traffic in the Netherlands on Wednesday morning, as authorities urged people to stay indoors and the national meteorology institute gave a code red for a large part of the country.

Around 300 flights were cancelled at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, one of Europe's busiest hubs, news agency ANP reported. Train operator NS halted all train traffic in the north of the Netherlands

