4 dead as canter hits stationary car in Gurugram

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 05-07-2023 13:21 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 13:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four people died and as many were injured when a speeding canter hit a stationary car along the Delhi-Jaipur expressway here, police said on Wednesday.

They said the incident took place on Tuesday when the car had stopped on the roadside to replace a punctured tyre.

The victims were members of a family from Ghaziabad who were on their way to a temple in Bhiwadi, police said, adding that a woman and two children died on the spot while another child died during treatment at a hospital.

Four other people sustained injuries, they said.

The deceased were identified as Satakshi (30), Pari (2), Vidansh (3) and Prisha (2), all residents of Bhopura village in Ghaziabad.

A case was registered against the canter driver under relevant sections of the law at the Sector 40 police station and the bodies were handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination, police spokesperson Subhah Boken said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

