Left Menu

Consumer demand steady in Q1, organic biz delivering double-digit volume growth: Godrej Consumer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2023 14:40 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 14:37 IST
Consumer demand steady in Q1, organic biz delivering double-digit volume growth: Godrej Consumer
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Consumer demand in the domestic market remained 'steady' in the April-June quarter and the company expects 'robust performance with double-digit volume growth'' in the organic business, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd said on Wednesday.

The performance was broad-based with double-digit volume growth in home care and higher than mid-single-digit volume growth in personal care, the Godrej Group's FMCG arm said in its quarterly update for Q1 FY24.

''Sales growth was marginally higher than mid-single digit, as we passed on the benefits of lower input costs to our consumers,'' said GCPL.

Its sales growth including inorganic business, during the April-June quarter, was in the high-single digits.

''In India, overall Consumer demand remained steady as seen in the previous few quarters. Our organic business continued to deliver robust performance with double-digit volume growth,'' said GCPL's updates.

In international markets, GCPL's Indonesia business delivered steady performance on the back of structural changes implemented last year.

On constant currency, sales are expected to grow in the mid-teens in Indonesia -- GCPL's second-biggest market after India.

''Godrej Africa, USA, and Middle East (GAUM) continued to deliver consistent performance with constant currency sales growth in mid-teens,'' it said.

However, in rupee terms, there was an adverse currency translation impact resulting in high single-digit sales growth.

''At a consolidated level (organic), we expect to deliver high-single-digit volume growth, teens growth in constant currency terms translating to close to double-digit sales growth in INR terms. Sales growth (including inorganic) to be in double-digits,'' it said.

GCPL further said its profits have seen sustained improvement, led by ''robust gross margin expansion and ongoing category development'' investments.

''This should translate to strong EBITDA growth,'' it said.

Moreover, GCPL which had bought the FMCG business of Sighnia's Raymond Consumer Care (RCCL), a player in the deodorants and sexual wellness categories in India, along with brand Park Avenue in a Rs 2,825-crore deal in the last quarter, expect exceptional expenses on the transaction.

''We expect to have an exceptional stamp duty expense on slump-sale transactions of Park Avenue and KamaSutra brand acquisition,'' it said.

According to GCPL, this quarterly update provides an overall summary of the operating performance and demand trends during the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

''This will be followed by a detailed performance update, post the approval of the 1Q FY24 financial results by the board of directors,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023