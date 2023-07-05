EMERGING MARKETS-FX, stocks crumble on China data blues, Fed minutes caution

Emerging market stocks and currencies took a hit on Wednesday on new evidence of an uneven post-pandemic recovery in China, with the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes also on traders' watch lists for clues on U.S. rates.

The MSCI index for EM equities fell 0.7%, set to snap a three-day winning streak, dragged by a 0.8% decline in heavily-weighted China's blue-chip index. A private-sector survey showed China's services activity expanded at its slowest pace in five months in June on weakening demand, piling on top of recent weak data indicating that the world's second largest economy lost steam in the second quarter amid steepening deflation, high youth unemployment and sluggish foreign demand.

The gauge for currencies fell 0.2%, with the Hungarian forint and Polish zloty falling 0.2% and 0.5% against the euro. Investors will keep an eye out for the U.S. Fed's June meeting minutes and central bank policy decisions from Sri Lanka and Romania later in the day.

"We expect no change in interest rates ... despite disinflation, core inflation remains a concern for the central bank," said ING's EMEA FX & Fixed Income Strategist Frantisek Taborsky, who expects the National Bank of Romania to maintain a hawkish tone and cut rate in January. "The main policy and market focus is on liquidity management in the market."

The Turkish lira was down after monthly inflation hit a lower-than-expected 3.92% in June, after a plunge in the currency following the re-election of President Tayyip Erdogan. Meanwhile, Hungary's central bank on Tuesday noted risks in the 2024 budget draft, pointing to a higher deficit than the 2.9% of GDP target set out by the government.

The Russian rouble weakened, heading back to the 90 mark against the dollar, with demand for foreign currency outweighing supply and as last month's domestic political turmoil keeps risk appetite low. The rouble is one of the world's worst performing currencies, down 24% so far in 2023.

Data showed Russia's services sector expanded in June, driven by new export business and an uptick in job creation. The South African rand slipped 0.3% after a survey showed private sector activity contracted for the fourth month in June as higher prices continued to weigh on business demand.

Bucking the trend, Sri Lankan rupee and stocks gained on continued optimism over the country's parliament approval of a key domestic debt restructuring plan. Elsewhere, Kazakhstan's central bank kept its main interest rate unchanged at 16.75%, saying it would consider a cautious cut in August, while data showed services industry activity grew in June for the fourth month.

The tenge was up 0.5%, hitting a six-week high. Thailand's headline inflation unexpectedly rose in June, but at its slowest pace in 22 months, with the commerce ministry lowering forecast for consumer prices rises for the whole year. The Thai baht was up 0.1%.

