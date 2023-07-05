Left Menu

DGCA to collaborate with EASA on unmanned aircraft systems

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2023 15:22 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 15:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has entered into a pact with European regulator EASA for cooperation in the areas of unmanned aircraft systems and innovative air mobility.

The two watchdogs would cooperate in the areas of development of certification standards, environmental standards and related requirements for the certification and use of unmanned aircraft systems and innovative air mobility operations.

This will cover licensing of personnel, training, air traffic management and infrastructure, including Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management standards and services, an official release said on Wednesday.

The DGCA and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

According to the release, the MoU will ensure regular information sharing between the two authorities on the technological developments and research, and is expected to result in harmonised standards and accelerated growth of Indian unmanned aviation sector.

Both regulators had inked a Letter of Intent (LoI) for collaboration in the areas of unmanned aircraft systems and innovative air mobility in April.

