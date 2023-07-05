UK, Canada, Sweden, Ukraine take Iran to top UN court over 2020 downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet

The United Kingdom, Canada, Sweden, and Ukraine have launched a case against Iran at the United Nation's highest court over the downing in 2020 of a Ukrainian passenger jet and the deaths of all 176 passengers and crew.

The countries want the International Court of Justice to rule that Iran illegally shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 on January 8, 2020, and order Tehran to apologize and pay compensation to the families of the victims.

Those killed included nationals and residents of Canada, Sweden, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom, as well as Afghanistan and Iran. Their ages ranged from 1 year to 74 years old.

