Keval Valambhia, COO of CREDAI MCHI, Recognized as Corporate Social Responsibility Icon at the Desi Homes Realty Awards 2023

ATK Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5: Keval Valambhia, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of CREDAI MCHI, a prominent real estate association, has been honored with the prestigious Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Icon Award at the Desi Homes Realty Awards 2023. The glittering event took place on June 29, 2023, at the prestigious Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA)-BKC in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The award was presented by Rahul Narwekar, Speaker of The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

The Desi Homes Realty Icon Awards, known for honoring excellence in the real estate industry, celebrated the accomplishments of Dreamax Group, whose unwavering commitment to excellence has established them as a trusted name in the field. Chand Seth, Chairman and Managing Director of SOS Nitelife and Desi Homes, Lina Ingle, Director of SOS Nitelife and Desi Homes, and Tehzeeb Asar, CEO of Desi Homes Realty Icon Awards, graced the event and hosted it flawlessly. The Desi Homes Realty Icon Awards celebrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in the real estate industry. The CSR Icon Award acknowledges CREDAI-MCHI's outstanding commitment to corporate social responsibility initiatives that have had a significant positive impact on society and communities.

CREDAI MCHI has consistently prioritized social welfare and community development. The organization's CSR initiatives have focused on areas such as education, healthcare, environmental sustainability, and housing for the underprivileged. CREDAI MCHI's CSR initiatives have included the establishment of educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and vocational training centers. They have also actively participated in environmental conservation programs and contributed to the development of affordable housing projects.

The Desi Homes Realty Icon Awards serve as a platform to showcase excellence in the real estate sector and inspire others to embrace corporate social responsibility. Keval Valambhia's recognition as the Corporate Social Responsibility Icon further strengthens CREDAI MCHI's position as a socially responsible organization in the real estate industry. CREDAI MCHI is the Mumbai chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI). As the apex body of real estate developers in Mumbai and the MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region), CREDAI MCHI represents over 1,800 leading developers. The organization works towards the growth and development of the real estate industry while promoting ethical practices and social responsibility.

