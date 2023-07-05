Vijayawada railway station installs coin-operated sanitary napkin dispenser
- Country:
- India
Aimed at promoting menstrual hygiene and making it convenient for women passengers and female workforce, the South Central Railway Women's Welfare Organization (SCRWWO), Vijayawada has installed a coin-operated sanitary napkin dispenser and incinerator in Vijayawada railway station.
Inaugurated by SCRWWO president Jaya Mohan on Wednesday, the dispenser and incinerator are located at Swarna Jayanthi Waiting Hall on Platform No. 1.
''This is the most sought after and essential amenity at any workplace... Maintaining proper menstrual hygiene is very important in turn for women to stay active and fit in daily activities,'' said Mohan in a press release issued by the South Central Railway (SCR) Zone's Vijayawada Division.
Calling for breaking the stigma and shame surrounding menstrual health, she appealed to the railway employees to enlighten women passengers on the availability of this essential amenity in Vijayawada railway station.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mohan
- Vijayawada
- Jaya Mohan
- Swarna
- Vijayawada Division
ALSO READ
Acid attack victim succumbs while undergoing treatment in Vijayawada; six booked for murder
Countries which don’t want India to progress making efforts to divide society: Mohan Bhagwat
"People trusted Andhra CM but...": Pavan Kalyan compares Jagan Mohan to Anaconda
Man hacks mother-in-law to death on Vijayawada flyover
Vijayawada Durga temple to be developed with funds worth Rs 195 crore, says AP Minister