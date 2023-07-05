Left Menu

Vijayawada railway station installs coin-operated sanitary napkin dispenser

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 05-07-2023 22:51 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 22:51 IST
Vijayawada railway station installs coin-operated sanitary napkin dispenser
  Country:
  • India

Aimed at promoting menstrual hygiene and making it convenient for women passengers and female workforce, the South Central Railway Women's Welfare Organization (SCRWWO), Vijayawada has installed a coin-operated sanitary napkin dispenser and incinerator in Vijayawada railway station.

Inaugurated by SCRWWO president Jaya Mohan on Wednesday, the dispenser and incinerator are located at Swarna Jayanthi Waiting Hall on Platform No. 1.

''This is the most sought after and essential amenity at any workplace... Maintaining proper menstrual hygiene is very important in turn for women to stay active and fit in daily activities,'' said Mohan in a press release issued by the South Central Railway (SCR) Zone's Vijayawada Division.

Calling for breaking the stigma and shame surrounding menstrual health, she appealed to the railway employees to enlighten women passengers on the availability of this essential amenity in Vijayawada railway station.

