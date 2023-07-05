Left Menu

Mumbai local train brushes against platform at Mumbra station in Thane; suburban services on route hit

A Mumbai local train brushed against the edge of a platform at the Mumbra station in neighbouring Thane district on its way to Titwala on Wednesday night, leading to disruption of services and bunching of trains for some time, officials said.This unusual occurrence happened when the train, which had started its journey from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus CSMT, was arriving at the Mumbra station.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2023 23:34 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 23:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

This unusual occurrence happened when the train, which had started its journey from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), was arriving at the Mumbra station. Nobody was injured in it, they said.

Talking to PTI, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure, said the incident occurred when the slow train was arriving on platform number 1 of the station at around 9.20 pm. ''There was no report of injury to any passenger,'' Manaspure said, adding that the motorman of the train immediately applied brakes and stopped the train on sensing that it brushed against the platform. In its official statement about the incident, the Central Railway clarified that it was not a derailment.

Manaspure said that after the incident, the motorman and other staff thoroughly checked the local train before it departed for Kalyan at 9.45 pm.

''The train was then cancelled at Kalyan and sent to Kalva carshed for a detailed inspection,'' he said.

A few suburban locals were detained behind this suburban train and they also passed from the spot at a restricted speed as a precautionary measure.

The incident led to bunching of suburban services for some time and also led to disruption of suburban services. Commuters complained that the trains on slow lines were badly affected due to the incident and as a result the crowds on the trains and platforms also swelled. Some commuters tweeted that the incident led to a delay of 45 minutes to one hour for other trains on the route.

