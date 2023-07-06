Left Menu

Bus accident in Mexico leaves 27 dead, 21 injured

Another 21 people were injured, of whom 12 are in critical condition, Romero added. The bus was heading from capital Mexico City to Yosondua, a municipality in western Oaxaca, when the driver is believed to have lost control and crashed in the town of Magdalena Penasco around 6:30 a.m. local time, Romero said. In April, 18 people died and dozens were injured when a bus fell off a cliff in western Mexico.

A bus traveling through the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca on Wednesday crashed into a ravine, killing 27 people, authorities said.

The accident left 13 men, 13 women and an infant boy dead, Oaxaca Interior Minister Jesus Romero said in a press conference. Another 21 people were injured, of whom 12 are in critical condition, Romero added.

The bus was heading from capital Mexico City to Yosondua, a municipality in western Oaxaca, when the driver is believed to have lost control and crashed in the town of Magdalena Penasco around 6:30 a.m. local time, Romero said. Wednesday's accident followed other deadly incidents on winding, steep roads in Mexico. In April, 18 people died and dozens were injured when a bus fell off a cliff in western Mexico.

