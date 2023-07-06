5 industries that boosted North America's economy in the past decade

North America has been one of the fastest-growing economies in the world over the last decade. Some of the country’s key industries have played a pivotal role in job creation and economic stimulation – from the staggering advancements in the tech sector to the resurgence of the manufacturing industry. North America is home to big corporations and a wealth of small businesses, and the diversity in the economy is behind such remarkable growth.

Below are some of the industries that have contributed most to North America’s economic expansion over the past decade.

Technology

The technology sector is at the absolute forefront of economic growth in North America. Giants such as Apple, Google, Amazon, and Microsoft have revolutionized our cultural landscape, and the sheer impact on our way of life is reflected in the boom that technology has brought to the economy in the last decade.

With products from smartphones to high-speed internet, cloud computing, and upcoming artificial intelligence, the sector is full of unprecedented innovation. Such a thriving industry has given rise to countless jobs, not just within its own sector but also by way of the advancements precipitated within almost every other industrial sector, such as transportation, education, and energy.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics expects the tech sector to continue to thrive, with a growth of 11% between 2019 and 2029. This would be faster than any other industry in North America.

Healthcare

The healthcare sector was the driving force behind North America’s recovery from the 2008 financial crisis. Generating jobs nearly seven times faster than the average equates to a huge 20% growth in jobs since 2008. The benefits to the economy are unquestionable.

A huge part of the surging growth of the healthcare sector is the country’s aging population and, with it, a need for ever-increasing services and pharmaceuticals to deal with the effects of aging and the chronic conditions that come with it. Medical technology is always advancing, bringing with it even more jobs, and as North America brought in healthcare reforms over the past decade, more people have access to medical care than ever before.

Gaming

The boost to the North American economy from the gaming industry is evident in the growing number of states and provinces that are legalizing various types of betting and casinos across the continent. The reason cited behind these scrapped laws is the economic benefits that gaming can bring to a state, both as local entertainment and, in the case of locations like Las Vegas, a mecca for tourists. As of 2018, the gaming industry contributed $261 billion and provided 1.8 million people with jobs.

Much of the growth has been down to advancements in online gaming, such as sports betting sites and online real money casinos, which you can find on sites such as casinoscanada.com/en. By making gaming so accessible, more and more people are taking part in the growing popularity of this form of entertainment. This creates thousands of jobs in both tech development and support.

Manufacturing

Despite a previous downturn, North America is witnessing a resurgence in some of its manufacturing sectors. Growth is primarily in advanced manufacturing – aerospace, automotive, etc. – and non-durable manufacturing – consumable commodities that are expected to last less than three years.

Advanced manufacturing can attribute its rise to innovations in the tech sector pulling North America’s skill, products, and productivity to levels that are incentivizing companies to reverse the deluge of manufacturing outsourcing to other countries. The US government, especially, is drawing attention to the efforts they’ve made in generating more manufacturing jobs and boosting American manufacturing. The government seeks to raise domestic demand and make reshoring efforts.

Non-durable manufacturing is not strictly the most valuable of industry sectors, but it provides a whopping 4.4 million jobs versus the 349,000 found in durable manufacturing. Again, the growth is mostly due to technological advancements increasing domestic productivity, bringing North America once more to the forefront as a competitor on the global stage.

Construction

With the growth in other sectors and North America’s overall thriving economy, it’s no wonder the construction industry has experienced its own growth, which has, in turn, boosted the economy that has fed it.

Progress demands infrastructure, both residential and non-residential, and the construction industry has met this need with a wealth of new jobs for both skilled and unskilled Americans. Overall, spending on construction projects, especially in urban centers, has stimulated the economy and plays a crucial role in North America’s continued growth.

