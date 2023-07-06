IoT Tech Expo Europe: Agenda Delivers Beyond Expectations

IoT Tech Expo is returning to Amsterdam and is set to take place on 26-27 September at RAI. This year's edition promises to be a groundbreaking experience, with a thought-provoking agenda that delves into the forefront of IoT advancements. The event will feature a series of selected presentations and panel discussions, offering attendees a unique opportunity to gain insights from industry experts and thought leaders.

IoT Tech Expo Europe agenda boasts an impressive lineup of topics that reflect the most pressing issues and innovations shaping the tech landscape. Attendees will be treated to a series of captivating sessions, including:

Staying on Track with Digital Twins

Examining the Current IoT Security Landscape

Machine Learning for the Ultimate IIoT Infrastructure

Implementing IoT inside the Aircraft

Presentation: The Cognitive City

Kyiv Digital Connecting Communities in a Time of War

AI Opportunities in 5G

Building a Robust Cyber Security Strategy,

Locking Down Intelligent Building Security

How IoT Devices and Data Platforms Build Better Consumer Value and Loyalty

And much more! Speakers represent such exciting companies as Nike, Netflix, bp, Airbus, Henkel, Barclays, Unilever, Royal HaskoningDHV, City of Amsterdam, and many more, with over 150 speakers expected to attend the event! In addition to the captivating presentations and thought-provoking discussions, the IoT Tech Expo will offer attendees an abundance of networking opportunities to connect with industry professionals and forge valuable partnerships. The event will feature a VIP Networking Party, where guests will have the chance to mingle with influential figures and in engage meaningful conversations. Moreover, the expo floor will be brimming with over 200 companies, each showcasing their latest technological advancements and innovative solutions. This vibrant ecosystem of exhibitors will provide attendees with firsthand access to groundbreaking products and services, fostering collaboration and inspiring new possibilities. The IoT Tech Expo is truly a convergence of knowledge, networking, and exploration, making it an unmissable event for anyone passionate about the future of IoT.

Tickets are now available for purchase on the event website: https://www.iottechexpo.com/europe/ Early registration is encouraged, with a 25% discount available until the end of July.

About IoT Tech Expo

IoT Tech Expo is an annual event that brings together technology enthusiasts, industry professionals, and thought leaders to explore the latest trends, innovations, and challenges in the world of the Internet of Things. With a carefully curated agenda and a diverse range of speakers, the IoT Tech Expo provides a unique platform for networking, learning, and collaboration. For more information, visit https://www.iottechexpo.com/europe/

